Music venues asking for the governments help

A growing group of 800 music venue owners called The National Independent Venue Association is asking for the governments to help during the pandemic.

They say because they were one of the first businesses to become affected by the pandemic, they're really struggling right now.

"We were one of the first businesses to get affected by the pandemic. We were shut down to a quarter percent of our occupancy. We have over 1000 occupancy and were shuttered down to 250," Don Johnson, owner of Overdrive Venue said.

Don Johnson is apart of The National Independent Venue Association and says the group of 800 drafted up a letter to congress stating why they're in dire need of assistance.

"What we're trying to do is get our voices heard because what the government has set up right now doesn't directly help us out because we have so many employees that are part-time," Johnson said.

He says even with the payroll protection program, it's hard to determine what to do.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword. Yes, it can help benefit the venue itself, but in turn, it kind of hurts our employees because now they don't qualify for the stimulus plan and they're part-time," he said.

Johnson says the association would like to see a better option in place that will protect both their employees and the venues.

He says the misconception that all music venues have the money to lose is simply not true. He says the independently owned venues aren't backed by any sort of company to lean on in times like this.

"Our ur personal investment is what built this. My partner and I put this thing together and if it fails because of this we both lose everything we have invested, which is hundreds of thousands of dollars," Johnson said.

He says his venues alone have canceled a performance every weekend since the pandemic began and he says all of those tickets were already bought.

He says the story is the same for many independently owned venues who have shows planned out months in advance and through the summer. He says that's one of the reasons The National Independent Association needs assistance.

"There are things that we'd like to see to help us redo some of the wording in their loans to maybe forgive some more, help us out with our tickets," Johnson said. "That money is paid to the artist,"

Johnson says the money for ticket sales goes directly to paying artists for the show in advance and when a show gets canceled they don't always get that money back.

He says it's not that venues don't want to refund customers, but without this aid, it's nearly impossible to do.

