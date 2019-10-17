Venmo launching credit card in 2020

Do you love using Venmo? Well soon, the app will be making the leap from your phone to your wallet.

Starting next year, the app, which is owned by PayPal, will offer a Venmo-branded credit card.

The app started with peer-to-peer payments. Then, it became popular for incorporating a social network with the ability to like and comment on friends' transactions.

PayPal says some of the details, like rewards and cash back are still being worked out.

