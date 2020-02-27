Vegetarian diet could lower stroke risk

A new study suggests a vegetarian diet could lower the risk of stroke.

Researchers in Taiwan followed over 13-thousand adults who were vegetarians, or who ate meat and fish.

They found vegetarians were 60% to 74% less likely to suffer a stroke regardless of any other risk factors, like high blood pressure.

The study was led by researchers at Tzu Chi University (TAI) and published in 'Neurology.'

