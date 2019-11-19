Vegan customer sues Burger King

A vegan customer is suing Burger King over its Impossible Whopper.

The lawsuit alleges the fast food chain of contaminating its meatless Impossible Whoppers by cooking them on the same grills as its traditional meat burgers.

The lawsuit filed in Miami Federal Court seeks damages for all U.S. purchasers of the Impossible Whopper.

It also seeks an injunction requiring Burger King to "plainly disclose" that Impossible wWhoppers and regular burgers are cooked on the same grills.

Burger King declined to comment.

