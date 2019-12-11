V.P. Pence heading to MI this month

Vice President Mike Pence heading to Michigan, on the same day that President Donald Trump is.

Pence will be making the trip on Dec. 18 to take part in a campaign bus tour that stops in Saginaw and Battle Creek.

He is scheduled to speak at a Workers for Trump Event, and then deliver remarks at the "Merry Christmas Rally" in Battle Creek.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released the following statement about the Vice President's visit.

"I'm excited to welcome Vice President Pence back once again to the Great Lakes State for the fourth time this year. Our great Vice President knows just how important Michigan will be next year, and has demonstrated the Trump Administration’s commitment to this state from day one. The President and Vice President have governed like they campaigned – keeping promises and working tirelessly on behalf of Americans that felt left behind under Democrat leadership. We look forward to seeing the President and Vice President speak directly to Michiganders next week about the administration’s agenda, and the countless policies, initiatives, and reforms that have made Michigan a more prosperous place since they took office."

President Trump will be arriving on December 18 to hold his "Merry Christmas Rally" at the Kellogg Arena.

Cox also released a statement regarding the President's visit:

"It is incredibly exciting that President Trump has decided to once again visit Michigan. Over his three years as President, Donald Trump has stood up for the people of our state. While Democrats play partisan political games in Washington, President Trump is fighting for Michigan's workers and farmers who have too long been hurt by failed trade policies. I can't wait to welcome him to Battle Creek."

Doors will open for general admission at 3 p.m. for the rally.

