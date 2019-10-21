Utah man accused of hitting children, shooting at their father over mini motorcycle noise

A Utah father says he feels lucky to be alive after a 61-year-old neighbor allegedly shot at him three times.

Richard Lindem, 61, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault, child abuse, reckless endangerment and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he was “heavily intoxicated” during a confrontation with his neighbors.

Two young brothers, ages 6 and 9, were riding mini motorcycles around their Millcreek, Utah, neighborhood Sunday afternoon, while their father, 39-year-old Chris Ollerton, waxed his car.

Home surveillance video shows Lindem walk into the street and stop the two boys. He then appears to scold each boy before hitting him in the face.

“I saw this man pull back and punch my 6-year-old son,” Ollerton said. “When I was heading towards him, I had full intentions of tackling the guy and smashing his head into the street.”

But as the father went to confront Lindem, the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at him. Ollerton told his kids to run for help.

“He [Lindem] was just yelling at me, saying that we’re destroying the neighborhood by me letting my kids ride their motorcycles around. I was just yelling, ‘Dude, it’s not worth it. No one needs to die,’" Ollerton said.

The father says Lindem shot at him three times.

“So, I started to run backwards, but I’m trying to keep an eye on him at the same time that I’m running backwards to take cover. He fired two more shots,” he said.

Lindem later barricaded himself inside his home. Five hours later, he was arrested by a SWAT team.

No members of the Ollerton family were injured in the incident.

"I’m just happy my boys weren’t hurt, and I’m happy I’m still able to be here and be their dad,” Ollerton said.

