Using this year's elections to prepare for 2020

Even though clerks are planning for elections year round, they rarely go off without a hitch, and given how many races will be on the 2020 ballot, and how important the presidential elections is, many clerks are using this year as a test run.

As the years have gone by, polling places like the ones in Lansing are going more digital. The City Clerk's Office uses over 30 computers at their precinct to help count the votes they get throughout the day.

City Clerk Chris Swope said they're always running into mistakes, but they're ready for whatever Election Day throws at them.

"Computers aren't perfect, and we've had to trade out two computers that have had issues, but we have paper backups of those computers. We're always ready to have backup replacement equipment or a different way to get at the information," City Clerk Chris Swope said.

Swope said they hope to correct any errors they may have so they have less to worry about during next year's big election.

