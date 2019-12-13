Using ice cream as an ingredient in your holiday treats

It's the holidays and baking and peppermint are probably on your mind, but is ice cream?

Hudsonville Ice Cream has a new idea that combines ice cream, like peppermint stick, and baking.

In order to help out with the cooking this holiday, they released an e-recipe book using ice cream as the main ingredient.

Hudsonville representatives say there are 17 recipes to choose from that include:

• Gingerbread Brownie Sundae

• Peppermint Ice Cream Pie

• ‘Tis The Season Skillet Cookie

• Holiday Ice Cream Bars

• Brownie Bottom Peppermint Ice Cream Bars

• Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Cheesecake

• Mini Walnut Apple Pie

• Dairy Free Frozen Hot Chocolate

“The holidays can be a busy time, but it’s also the perfect time for people to come together to enjoy a meal and each other’s company. Our new holiday dessert recipe e-book is a way to bring something new and delicious to the holiday table and create new memories with the people who are special in our lives,” said Rachel Hamden of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “We worked closely with talented recipe developers who love ice cream as much as we do to create a collection of recipes meant to be shared at this time of year. These desserts will spice up any holiday party you’re hosting or attending, and we can’t wait to see how people make the recipes their own.”

You can click here to download the e-book at no cost, and when you do, you can also download a coupon from Hudsonville Ice Cream.

Hudsonville is headquartered in Holland, Michigan and is family-owned and operated, according to their website.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.