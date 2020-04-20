Upper Peninsula prosecutor welcomes fishermen in motorboats

You probably would need warm clothes and a lot of gas to get there. But a prosecutor in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula said he has no problem with people fishing in a motorboat in his county under certain conditions.

Baraga County prosecutor Joseph O’Leary says there’s nothing in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that specifically bans riding in a motorboat.

But that’s not how the order has been explained by the governor’s office. Critics are suing.

O'Leary says he has no problem with two people fishing at opposite ends of a boat. O'Leary has a different opinion about groups in a boat.

