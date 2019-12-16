Updated guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of autism

The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of autism for the first time in 12 years.

The changes are based on the latest research, which stresses the importance of early identification.

Doctors are recommending specific testing for autism at 18 and 24 months, in addition to other developmental screenings.

They also say there is no reason to wait for a diagnosis before beginning speech or behavior therapies.

The AAP also says doctors should identify and treat other common conditions among children with autism like GI symptoms, anxiety and intellectual disorders.

