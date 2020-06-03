Lansing Police announces 12 arrests from Sunday's protests

The Lansing Police Department has released updated figures regarding the arrests from Sunday night's violent protest.

Protests seeking justice for George Floyd, a man killed while in police custody, turned violent Sunday (May 31, 2020) night in Lansing.

The LPD now says a total of 12 individuals were arrested during Sunday's protest. Initially, the department had said there were 13 arrests.

Eight of those arrests were made by Lansing police officers, while four others were made by the Michigan State Police.

The LPD said all but one of the arrests made by LPD were for curfew violations.

All but one of the suspects arrested by the LPD are between 20 and 30 years old. Four of those arrested are Lansing residents, while another is from Grand Ledge, and the others are from Mason and Saint Louis, Michigan.

The one non-curfew suspect is a 47-year-old man from Lansing, who was arrested on a riot-related charge.

The city also says LPD officers continue working with downtown business owners to assess the damage from the protest.

