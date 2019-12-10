Unwanted medication collection this weekend

If you have unwanted or unused medicine lying around your house or tucked away in your medicine cabinet, you can dispose of it safely this weekend.

The Clinton County Department of Waste Management is sponsoring a drug collection on Friday, Dec. 13.

It's taking place at the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Pharmacy in Saint Johns from 2 - 5 p.m.

Before you hand over your pills, be sure to black out your name or any personal information on the bottle.

They are not accepting needles, EPI pens, inhalers aerosols, or patches.

