Unseasonably cold temperatures for the end of the week

Very cold air for this time of the year will settle into the Great Lakes region for the end of the week and the weekend. High temperatures today will be near 60. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Thursday. Highs are in the 40s Friday and Saturday and back in the low 50s Sunday.

Most concerning is overnight low temperatures that are expected to be at or below freezing each night Thursday night through the weekend. Damage to tender plants and fruit trees will be likely with the unseasonably cold overnight temperatures.

Our average high temperature today is 66 degrees. The average overnight low is 44.

