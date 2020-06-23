University of Michigan won't host October Presidential Debate

The University of Michigan has decided it will no longer host a Presidential Debate on the school's Ann Arbor campus this fall.

The university said it is 'not feasible to host the presidential debate as planned.' The change is due to COVID-19 concerns. On Monday the school announced students would return to campus for in-person classes August 31st.

In a letter shared with the Commission on Presidential Debates, U-M President Mark Schlissel said, “Given the scale and complexity of the work we are undertaking to help assure a safe and healthy fall for our students, faculty and staff and limited visitors — and in consideration of the public health guidelines in our state as well as advice from our own experts — we feel it is not feasible for us to safely host the presidential debate as planned.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced today that the second presidential debate scheduled for October 15, 2020, will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida. This will be the second debate that the CPD has hosted in Miami: the first 2004 presidential debate took place at the University of Miami.

The CPD’s schedule for the general election debates is:

First presidential debate:

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

Vice presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Second presidential debate:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL

Third presidential debate:

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Belmont University, Nashville, TN

All debates will be 90 minutes in length, will run from 9:00-10:30 p.m. Eastern Time without commercial breaks, and be broadcast by the White House pool networks.

