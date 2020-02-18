University of Michigan paid $200,000 in suit against provost

The University of Michigan paid nearly $200,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing a top university official of wrongly laying off an employee partly because he chose to retain a female researcher with whom he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship.

The agreement between the university and Martin Philbert was released Monday after The Detroit News filed a Freedom of Information Act request.

It shows that a 2004 lawsuit was settled when Philbert was an associate professor in the university's School of Public Health.

Philbert is now the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. Philbert was placed on paid leave Jan. 21.

