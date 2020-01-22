University of Michigan official accused of sexual misconduct

The chief academic officer at the University of Michigan has been placed on paid leave during an investigation of sexual misconduct allegations.

Martin Philbert is provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. President Mark Schlissel made the announcement in a statement to the campus community.

Schlissel says Philbert was placed on leave Tuesday, less than a week after the university received “several allegations” of sexual misconduct.

Schlissel says "no findings or conclusions have been reached." Philbert has been provost since 2017.

