University of Michigan letter reaches out to former athletes

The University of Michigan is sending a letter to thousands of former student-athletes, asking them to speak with investigators from a law firm it hired to lead a probe into a deceased doctor accused of molesting people.

The Ann Arbor school says Tuesday the letter is going out to most of the 6,800 former student-athletes who were on campus between the mid-1960s and the early 2000s.

Many men say they were molested by Dr. Robert E. Anderson while seeking treatment for various injuries.

Anderson died in 2008. He worked at the university for decades until his retirement in 2003.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.