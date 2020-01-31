"University Region" getting major repairs to their freeways

Three interstates in Mid-Michigan are on the list of projects that will be paid for with the bonds the Whitmer administration will be selling.

"We understand that when the dust settles everyone's really going to love that final product that we have," said Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Spokesman.

Interstates 69, 94 and 496 will be receiving the work.

MDOT said that's where the two biggest projects are going to be.

"The I-496 pave the way project, that does cover Ingham and Eaton. So that goes from I-96 all the way to Lansing Road," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said I-496 is coming up on its 50th anniversary and hasn't had any major updates since 2000.

MDOT will be rebuilding and repairing several ramps and bridges along the freeway.

It's also fixing bridges on I-69 in Eaton and Clinton counties and it's going to continue the long-running project on I-94 in Jackson County.

"We're going to be doing some work on the West Avenue bridge. We're currently working on the Cooper Street bridge, we actually demolished that and rebuilt it," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said MDOT has been preparing for the possibility of getting more funding, and now that it's coming through, they're going to use it right away. However, some drivers are still skeptical.

"I don't believe that the roads will get repaired. They were supposed to be repaired for a long time now," Thaddeus Lunglow, Driver said.

"Any action right now is a good action, I guess, that's my final position," Tommy Murray, a driver said.

The Lansing and Jackson areas are part of MDOT's "University Region." That region is getting the second-most funding over the next five years after the Detroit area.

The $3.5 billion in bonds the state is selling brings the total funding for state roads over the next five years to a little more than $7 billion.

