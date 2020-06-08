United Way of Jackson facilitates FEMA grant process

United Way of Jackson County announced it has facilitated a grant process that gave $137,170 in federal funds to local organizations providing food, shelter and utility assistance to those in high-need areas.

The United Way said the emergency funding was announced back in May and was provided through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP), administered by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“As Jackson County wrestles with the personal and economic effects of the pandemic, this support is vital to helping vulnerable individuals and families get through a difficult time,” said Ken Toll, President & CEO of United Way of Jackson County.

United Way said a local board made up of Jackson County residents determined how the funds would be distributed.

The following 12 local organizations have received funding:

• AWARE Shelter – meals and consumables for shelter residents for 840 nights.

• Compassionate Ministries of Jackson County – food pantry supplies and food distribution for low-income residents and the homeless.

• Henry Ford Allegiance Health – hotel stays for at-risk individuals exposed to coronavirus and unable to isolate or quarantine at home.

• Jackson Friendly Home – food assistance.

• Jackson Housing Commission – food assistance.

• Jackson InterFaith and AWARE shelters – alternative housing for at-risk homeless individuals due to COVID-19.

• John George Home – food assistance.

• Salvation Army – utility and shelter assistance; Christmas food baskets; food supplies and equipment.

• Society St. Mary of St. Vincent DePaul Star of the Sea Conference – food assistance.

• Springport United Methodist Church Food Pantry – food assistance.

• St. Vincent de Paul Conference, Queen of the Miraculous Medal – food assistance.

• The Adventist Community Service Center – food supplies.

