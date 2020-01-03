United Methodist Church announces proposal to split over LGBTQ issues

Bishops and representatives announced a proposed agreement Friday to split the United Methodist Church.

The proposal would create a new conservative “traditionalist” Methodist denomination and potentially other denominations in the coming years.

The “traditionalist” denomination would receive $25 million over the next four years, according to the Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation.

The move to split the second-largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. comes after last year’s special session of the church’s general conference, a global meeting of United Methodists.

At that time, the church voted to strengthen its bans on the ordination and marriage of LGBTQ members.

This proposal to split the denomination would need to be approved at a meeting of the general conference in May in Minneapolis.

