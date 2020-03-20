United Airlines warns of massive layoffs without federal aid

United Airlines is hinting that major layoffs could be coming if Washington doesn’t pass an airline bailout by the end of this month.

United executives and leaders of four airline unions said Friday that without federal aid the company will have to cut payroll to match a 60% reduction in flying next month.

That could be job cuts or pay cuts.

United has nearly 100,000 workers. So far, no major U.S. airline has announced layoffs because of the COVID-19 outbreak, although two small regional carriers have said they will shut down next month.

Airlines have canceled thousands of flights due to the virus.

