Player reps not voting on NFL labor deal; want more talks

NFL player representatives have decided to not vote on a labor deal team owners approved a day earlier.

Instead, the NFL Players Association wants more negotiations with the league next week.

The union says in a statement that its leadership “looks forward to meeting with NFL management again next week.” The board will then vote shortly after.

The union’s executive committee voted 6-5 earlier in the day to recommend rejecting the owners’ terms.

The owners’ proposal features a 17-game season, shorter preseason, larger rosters and limits on the number of international games.

Objections to an expanded regular season are considered the main stumbling block for player approval.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.