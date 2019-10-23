Unfollow Miller Lite for free beer

Miller-Coors wants to buy you beer, but there's a catch.

The company wants you to unfollow the Miller Lite Brand first.

The premise of the campaign is that "a few friends are better than a few thousand followers."

They say the idea came after the company learned half of all drinkers 21 to 27 say they meet with their friends less than a few times a month.

So Miller now wants to get people to head out to the bar.

From now until Nov. 29, you can take a photo proving you unfollowed Miller Lite on Facebook or Instagram and text it to the company.

You'll then get a link to upload your receipt and Miller will credit your PayPal account the cost of a beer.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.