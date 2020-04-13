Unemployment website down Monday as more workers file claims

Unemployed workers were struggling to file for unemployment benefits on the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development website Monday morning.

Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 could start filing for unemployment benefits at 8 a.m., however the website was down by 9:30 a.m.

Many workers told News 10 they've tried for hours and can't file their claim.

Under the federal CARES Act, workers on state unemployment already were getting a $600 federal weekly payment in addition to their state benefit amount.

Michigan is one of the first states to begin sending the $600 payment.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development encourages people who's claim was denied to file again because of the expanded eligibility.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development director Jeff Donofrio is expected to join Governor Gretchen Whitmer during her statewide address Monday.

More than 817,000 Michiganders filed for unemployment in the last three weeks.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development encourages people to use off-peak times 8 p.m. – 8 a.m. to file their claim.

It also encourages people to file a claim based on the following schedule:

Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

