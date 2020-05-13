Unemployment agency said it has given $5.62 billion in benefits

The Unemployment Agency (UIA) said it has given workers $5.62 billion in unemployment benefits.

Since March 15, UIA said 1,717,555 claimants have applied for state and federal benefits with $5.62 billion being paid to 1,374,751 of workers.

The UIA said roughly 92% of eligible claimants have received benefits or have been approved to receive benefits.

The UIA said the state of Michigan has been a leader in processing claims and removing barriers to providing benefits, citing Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-76, which expands eligibility for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we appear to be outpacing most other states in paying benefits and processing claims, our focus remains on helping those who still need one on one assistance to receive benefits,” said Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “No one will lose a dollar of benefit they are eligible for and we will not rest until everyone gets the benefits they deserve.”

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.