Unclaimed $1m lottery prize about to expire

One lucky Michigan resident could be a millionaire. That is, if they remember to look at their ticket and claim their prize from 2018.

An unclaimed $1 million prize is going to expire at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, exactly one year after the winning ticket was bought.

The ticket matches the numbers 15-29-31-37-43. It was purchased at the Marathon gas station at 27745 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

If the prize goes unclaimed, it will be the fourth $1m prize to go unclaimed this year.

Jeff Holyfield, Michigan Lottery spokesperson, said that the record for an unclaimed prize in Michigan is $34m. The ticket was purchased in 1998 at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.

The winner of the $1m prize needs to bring the ticket to the Michigan Lottery office in downtown Lansing by Thursday.

