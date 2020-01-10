Uh oh, owners can't get their cars out of body shop

When you drop your car off at a body shop you know it could be there for a while, but six months?

That seems a bit excessive but that's how long some customers have been waiting to get their cars back from a Maaco shop in Lansing.

News 10 found out why this isn't just a case of the staff getting behind.

We found out that nobody has heard from owner Doug Parks in months and obviously people want their vehicles back.

Some of them are questioning if their cars are even in there.

They've reached out to the landlord but he hasn't been able to open the shop for them, although, that may be changing soon.

You know the ad - "If you need collision or surface paint repair, then uh oh, better get Maaco!" But "uh oh," nobody can get their car out of this Maaco.

Latasha and Corey Potter say they took the car they bought for their son for his birthday to the Maaco on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard more than two months ago and they gave the owner a large deposit.

They said they were going to give him the car as a surprise with a bow on it, and now he thinks he didn't get anything.

So the Potters waited and waited for Parks to get the job done but it never happened.

"We came by and that's when it said it's a medical emergency," said Latasha Potter referring to a sign on the door stating Doug Parks was ill. "I wanted to make sure he was okay so I reached out to some of his family on social media; after some further research, it's starting to look like he maybe didn't want to be found."

Deputy George Lammers from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said, "It's not unusual for people to up and leave stuff behind and walk away."

He added, "We see that with foreclosed homes and even renters when they know they're getting behind on rent."

According to documents obtained by News 10, on Wednesday a judge ruled Doug Parks owes his landlord, Larson Real Estate, more than $100,000 worth of rent and fees.

We have no idea how many cars are trapped in the garage but one man told us his car has been here for seven months and he doesn't even know if its finished yet.

On Wednesday the judge ruled that Larson Real Estate can now become the property owner after a mandatory 10 day waiting period, and open the garage.

The Ingham County Sheriff's office plans to open the place up on January 23.

Its unclear whether or not people who paid upfront will ever see that money again, or even their cars.

If you believe your car is in the Maaco garage, you're encouraged to bring your car's title and your driver's license to the shop on the morning of January 23.

