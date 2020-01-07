Uber to let riders use pin codes to help identify right car

Uber is offering riders a four-digit pin code to help ensure they’re getting into the right car.

The ride-hailing company is rolling out the new feature across the U.S. and Canada.

The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was murdered in March after getting into the car of a man impersonating an Uber driver.

Since then, states have been pushing for additional safety requirements for Uber drivers. Riders can choose whether or not to use Uber’s new pin code feature.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.