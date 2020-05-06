Uber partners with Michigan coalition to end domestic and sexual violence

Uber announced it has partnered with the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCEDSV) to provide additional support through transportation for survivors of domestic and sexual violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ride-share company said it has donated $25,000 in free rides to MCEDSV who will distribute them among their member programs to provide to those in need of domestic and sexual violence services across the state.

"Access to these services is critical now more than ever before as domestic violence cases have increased as the stay at home order was put into place," a news release said.

“MCEDSV is deeply grateful to Uber for providing critical support during this time,” said Sarah Prout Rennie, JD Executive Director at MCEDSV. “As many public transportation systems in Michigan aren’t running and unemployment is at an all-time high, victims of violence are facing incredible barriers in Michigan to seeking services, getting to a shelter, getting sexual assault nurse exams, or even getting to a grocery store. This donation will help save lives.”

"Even in the best of times, transportation can be a huge barrier for people experiencing domestic and sexual violence. The additional stresses of coping with a global pandemic make this partnership between MCEDSV and Uber more important than ever. Thanks to Uber's contribution, victims and survivors across our state are more likely to get the help they need to be safe and recover, without the worry and expense of transportation," said Senator Winnie Brinks.

MCEDSV represents over 73 domestic and sexual assault shelters and service providers, the release said.

Victims seeking assistance in Michigan can contact 855-VOICE4 via text or can call 866-238-1454.

Uber said the $25,000 donation comes as part of a larger commitment to provide more than 50,000 free rides to shelters and safe spaces in more than 35 cities across 17 countries. The company said it is partnering with domestic and sexual violence organizations, anti-human trafficking service providers and local governments across the globe to help survivors access life-saving services and find a safe place to shelter.

