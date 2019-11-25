Uber offering travel perks during Thanksgiving

Uber is offering riders a few travel perks during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, riders booking an Uber will receive a $25 credit toward a future "Uber Comfort" ride.

"Uber Comfort" is a premium economy service between Uber X and Uber Black cars, that allow more stretch room, and pre-selected temperature options.

The company says the perk is in an effort to encourage riders to be safe this Thanksgiving, ensuring people do not drink and drive.

