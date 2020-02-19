Uber launches new safety feature

Uber has launched a new safety feature for passengers.

The feature allows discreet reporting of uncomfortable situations while you are on a trip with an Uber driver.

It's an "On-Trip Reporting" feature available in the app for riders who have a non-emergency issue that they want to report in real time.

These type of incidents could be harsh braking or inappropriate remarks made during your ride.

Uber says that their goal is to make it easier to report safety issues and encourage more people to report incidents.

The feature went live in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

It can be found in the safety toolkit on the app.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.