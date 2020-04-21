Uber eyes delivery service options

Uber is reviving an effort to deliver more than just people and food.

The Financial Times reports the company is testing two new services to transport items ranging from medical supplies to pet food, as it searches for new sources of revenue.

Uber Direct is for retailers and businesses that want to deliver goods to customers or suppliers.

Uber Connect will let people send personal items across town to friends or family, such as a laptop or some extra toilet paper from your stockpile..

