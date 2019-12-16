Uber doubles down on bike, scooter rentals

Uber plans to double down on its investment into electric bikes and scooters.

The company, best known for its ride sharing service, has worked to diversify...

The firm bought Jump, a bike-sharing service based in the U.S., last year betting on growth in the so-called micromobility space.

It has since rolled out the company's two-wheelers internationally, mostly in European cities.

The firm didn't provide data on how many U.S. users took rides with Jump, but said its most popular city right now is Paris, followed by Sacramento and Seattle.

