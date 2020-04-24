USDA confirms detection of Ralstonia plant pathogen in Michigan greenhouse geraniums

The U.S. Department of Agriculture discovered Ralstonia solanacearum race 3 biovar 2, or RS r3b2, in a geranium plant in a commerical greenhouse in Michigan. RSr3b2 is a bacteria that attacks the vascular system of important food crops such as potatoes, tomatoes, peppers and eggplants.

The incident was first identified by a Michigan grower who noticed unusual wilt symptoms on his geraniums.

"This is the first introduction of the pathogen in the U.S. since 2004, when this disease was detected and eradicated in 27 states, including 14 facilities in Michigan," said Mike Phillip, director of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division. "It's important to note the bacterium does not pose a threat to public or animal health or to food safety."

The bacterium can be transmitted through contaminated soil, irrigation water, or equipment. There is no effective chemical control to manage the disease in the plants.

