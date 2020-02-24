USAG proposes Nassar victims' settlement

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - "Disgusting," that's how a lawyer for some victims of Larry Nassar describes a proposal to pay off survivors in tiers.
USAG Gymnastics' insurers have more than $200 million reserved to compensate victims of Nassar's sexual abuse.
It's proposing four tiers to settle claims.
Elite athletes would get more than a million dollars each.
People indirectly affected, would get about $80,000.
But to receive the money, victims have to release a number of individuals and groups from future claims.
