USAG proposes Nassar victims' settlement

"Disgusting," that's how a lawyer for some victims of Larry Nassar describes a proposal to pay off survivors in tiers. (Soure WILX)

USAG Gymnastics' insurers have more than $200 million reserved to compensate victims of Nassar's sexual abuse.

It's proposing four tiers to settle claims.

Elite athletes would get more than a million dollars each.

People indirectly affected, would get about $80,000.

But to receive the money, victims have to release a number of individuals and groups from future claims.

