USA Softball schedules game against the state's best college athletes

The USA Softball Women's National Team will play a double-header at Secchia Stadium on Michigan State's Campus ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and organizers are calling it one of the biggest sporting events to come to the greater-Lansing area.

"It's a point of pride to welcome a high-caliber event like this to the community, bringing the best women's softball players in the country here to play a double-header," said Mike Price, Executive Director of the GLSA (Greater Lansing Sports Authority).

They say the event will showcase the best of fast pitch softball as the national team competes against a select group of college players from across Michigan.

It's happening on June 10, 2020 with the first pitch at 5 p.m.

There will be a free autograph session following the end of the second game.

Organizers say they have been working on getting the team there for years and think it's a great opportunity to inspire kids in the mid-Michigan community.

"This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the sport of softball in our community, and really expose our youth in the community to some athletes who do it better than anyone else in the entire world," said Price. "It'll provide them an opportunity to dream and maybe push them a little further than what they thought they could once they see these ladies on the field doing something incredible."

General admission tickets are on sale for $5 at lansingsports.org.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.