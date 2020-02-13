US woman wanted for husband's 2002 death arrested in Rome

Italian authorities say an American woman wanted in the 2002 death of her husband has been arrested in Rome.

Police arrested Beverly McCallum after she checked in at a small hotel. Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database.

Police say that database flagged an Interpol arrest warrant.

U.S. authorities had been seeking to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where she was believed to have been living.

Robert Caraballo was beaten and suffocated, and his body was dumped and burned in a blueberry patch in western Michigan. His body was so badly burned that investigators weren't able to identify it until they got an anonymous tip in 2015.

His remains weren’t identified for more than a decade. Murder charges were filed last year.

