U.S. virus numbers now include probable cases without tests

The U.S. tally of coronavirus cases and deaths might jump, because federal health officials will now count illnesses that are not confirmed by lab testing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday notified states that they could include probable cases in the counts they report. So far, the decision hasn’t caused U.S. counts to rise much faster than they already have been.

Officials in some states say they are just learning about the change. There was already a big rise in New York City, where officials this week started counting people who had never tested positive for the coronavirus.

