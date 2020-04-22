US university tracking virus' spread warns of layoffs, cuts

Updated: Wed 6:54 PM, Apr 22, 2020

Associated Press Johns Hopkins University is planning to cut salaries and expecting to furlough and lay off employees because of multimillion-dollar losses arising from the pandemic.

The school’s top leader made the announcement in letter posted online Tuesday. The university in Baltimore, Maryland, has played a globally prominent role in tracking and modeling the spread of the virus.

University President Ronald Daniels said the school expects to lose more than $100 million by the end of June and as much as $375 million during the coming fiscal year.

But the school says the cuts will have no impact on its data-gathering and research on the coronavirus.

