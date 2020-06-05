US unemployment rate drops in May

The nation's unemployment rate has dropped to better-than-expected 13.3% for May.

In the state of Michigan, more than 41,000 people are still filing for unemployment benefits and now some are going back to work even before they see any money.

Currently, Meridian Magnesium is up and running after being shut down for two months because of COVID-10. Now, employees are back to work, some are worried they'll never see a dime of unemployment.

"It's very frustrating," said Cynthia Dexter.

Dexter is just one of thousands of Michiganders still waiting to get their unemployment benefits.

"I got called back to work May 18. Mind you, not seen a dime of unemployment.

Dexter and many of her coworkers used some vacation time when they were laid off in March, thinking it might only be a few weeks. She said even with that, she was approved.

"I have the monetary letter saying that I'm entitled to it. I don't know what they want. They're not communicating properly.

A spokesman for the Unemployment Insurance Agency said some claims need to be reviewed for federal requirements which normally take a few weeks. However, since more than a million people in the state are collecting benefits, those reviews are taking longer than expected.

Still, Dexter expected to have been paid before she went back to work. Now she questions if she will see her benefits at all.

"Because if they were true to form, they would've taken care of, they should have this issue addressed by now."

The unemployment offices are still closed until further notice, which is why the agency is asking people to conduct business online or by phone.

The state is telling News 10 employees are working around the clock to process claims and pay benefits. A spokesman said every eligible worker will receive the benefits they are entitled to.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.