US stocks extend losses following worst drop in 2 years

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks fell in midday trading Tuesday, a day after the market’s biggest drop in two years, as traders worry that the spreading coronavirus will threaten global economic growth.

United Airlines and Mastercard joined a growing list of companies warning investors of the virus’ impact on their finances.

The steep sell-off on Monday erased all of the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s gains for the year.

Energy companies fell as crude oil prices moved lower. U.S. government bond prices rose, sending yields even lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.32% from 1.37% late Monday.

