US seeks review of state DMV laws on immigration enforcement

The acting secretary of Homeland Security is taking aim at new laws in New York, New Jersey and other states that allow immigrants to get driver’s licenses without proof they are in the U.S. legally.

Chad Wolf is directing his enforcement agencies to assess the impact of the state laws, which also bar sharing of Department of Motor Vehicles information with federal authorities.

New York’s law went into effect earlier this month. It is the 13th state to authorize licenses for drivers without legal immigration status.

New Jersey lawmakers passed a similar bill in December.

