US proposes new rules to increase organ transplants

The United States government is proposing new rules to increase organ transplants.

Tuesday's proposals would make it easier for the living to donate and help ensure organs from the deceased don't go to waste.

The organ shortage means thousands die each year awaiting a transplant.

The new rules would allow living donors to be reimbursed for lost wages if their employer doesn't allow paid time off.

They also would set stricter standards for the groups in charge of collecting deceased organs.

The government would rank how successful those groups are, and push low performers to improve.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.