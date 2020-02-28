U.S. opioid crisis may be worse than first thought

The country's opioid* crisis may be far worse than we thought.

That's according to new research from the University of Rochester.

It shows the number of opioid-related deaths could be 28% higher than reported, because of incomplete death records.

In fact, nearly 72% of unclassified drug overdoses between 1999 and 2016 involved heroin, fentanyl or prescription painkillers.

This discrepancy was more pronounced in Alabama, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Indiana.

The study was led by researchers at University of Rochester Medical Center and published in 'Addiction.'

