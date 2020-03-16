US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears

Officials and businesses on Sunday took forceful measures to halt the virus’s spread, even before the CDC recommended that gatherings of 50 people or more in the United States be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nation’s top infectious disease official said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans should be prepared to “hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing.”

While it does not appear President Donald Trump would order such a shutdown, officials in Ohio, Illinois and Massachusetts ordered bars and restaurants shuttered.

The Washington governor is expected to issue a similar ban Monday. New York City limited eateries to handling takeout and delivery orders.

In addition, schools in more than 30 states have closed their doors.

Trump administration officials on Sunday described a targeted, government-driven effort to screen for the virus in the most vulnerable Americans and those able to treat them.

Officials said federal emergency and health workers would partner with states to set up community centers capable of testing 2,000 to 4,000 people per day. The details come amid growing frustration about lack of access to testing and concerns the virus is spreading undetected.

The death toll in the United States climbed to 61, while infections neared 3,000.

Peace Corps evacuating volunteers worldwide amid outbreak

The Peace Corps is telling its volunteers around the world that it is suspending all operations globally and evacuating all volunteers in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.

In an open letter to volunteers posted Sunday on its website, the federal agency’s director, Jody Olsen, says the decision follows recent evacuations in China and Mongolia due to the outbreak.

Olsen says that with evacuations now underway at other posts and travel becoming more challenging by the day, the agency decided to expand the suspension and evacuations.

Olsen’s statement stressed that posts would not close, but didn’t provide a timeline for resuming operations.

As of September 2019, the service program run by the U.S. government said it operates in more than 60 countries and has more than 7,300 volunteers and trainees.

The Peace Corps was established in 1961 during the Kennedy administration as a government-run volunteer program serving nations around the world.

Asia urges vigilance to maintain hard-won infection drops among economic worries

People around the world began holing up at home, stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they got to friends and neighbors as fear of the fast-spreading coronavirus sunk in.

While it’s a reality Northeast Asia has been living with for months, there were signs across the region that the focus of the pandemic was shifting away from its former epicenter, even as countries urged vigilance against hard-won drops in infections.

South Korea reported 74 additional cases of the new coronavirus Monday, continuing its downward trend.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional cases brought the country’s total to 8,236. It has 75 deaths.

The country’s central bank executed an emergency rate cut of 0.5 percentage point to help ease the economic fallout from the virus.

The Bank of Korea’s move on Monday brought its policy rate to an all-time low of 0.75% amid concerns that the global spread of COVID-19 will rattle South Korea’s trade-dependent economy.

South Korea has the fourth-highest number of cases worldwide, but its new cases have been declining recently. About 90% of cases in South Korea are in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

China’s consumer spending and other business activity fell more than expected in January and February as it fought the virus outbreak, prompting some forecasters to warn this year’s economic growth might slump to its weakest level since the 1970s.

Retail sales fell 20.5% from a year ago after shopping malls and other businesses were closed in late January.

Factory output declined by a record 13.5% after the Lunar New Year holiday was extended to keep manufacturers and offices closed.

Economists warned manufacturers and others will struggle despite official efforts to reopen factories and other businesses in many areas while preventing a new spike in infections.

Japan’s central bank is expanding its purchases of stocks, bonds and other assets and provide zero interest loans to companies running short of cash due to the virus outbreak.

The measures were among many by central banks seeking to salvage economies swooning from downturns in travel and other spending as authorities impose sweeping controls to curb the spread of the virus.

The BOJ’s move followed a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its key interest rate to near zero to help boost the availability of cash and credit.

The BOJ cut its key policy rate to minus 0.1% several years ago as part of a massive, prolonged effort to use cheap credit to keep the economy growing.

Japan’s economy contracted at a 7.1% annual pace in the last quarter and is expected to shrink further in this quarter given the shock from the coronavirus outbreak.

Reports: Member of Iranian clerical assembly dies from virus

A 78-year-old member of the Iranian clerical body that chooses the country’s supreme leader has died from the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

News agencies reported the death on Monday.

Several senior officials have been infected in Iran, which is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East. The virus has infected nearly 14,000 people in Iran and killed more than 700, with the toll jumping by more than a hundred in the last 24 hours.

The real numbers may be even higher, as some have questioned the government’s reporting.

