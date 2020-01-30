U.S. long-term mortgage rates continued to fall this week, breaching already historically low levels and offering an incentive to potential homebuyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.51% from 3.60% last week.
The benchmark rate stood at 4.46% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage declined to 3% from 3.04% last week.
Federal Reserve policymakers continued to hold interest rates low at their latest meeting this week.
U.S. mortgage rates continue to fall
