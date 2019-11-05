US health officials link childhood trauma to adult illness

U.S. health officials say millions of cases of heart disease and other illnesses are linked to physical and psychological harm suffered early in life.

In a report released Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at child abuse, divorce and other potentially traumatic events that happen to kids.

The study echoes earlier research that found links between harmful childhood experiences and health problems as adults. Researchers also tried to estimate the impact.

The officials acknowledged the study does not prove one causes the other. And they were not able to rule out other possible factors, like the stress of family financial problems.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

