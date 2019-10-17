US delegation to seek a cease-fire with Turkey and Kurds

A senior U.S. delegation on its way to Turkey is facing a herculean task -- to pressure Turkish officials to accept a cease-fire in Northern Syria just hours after President Donald Trump declared the U.S. has no stake in defending its Kurdish allies.

Vice President Mike Pence is heading a U.S. delegation that includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien. They are set to arrive in Turkey Thursday afternoon, a day after Trump dismissed the very crisis he sent his aides on an emergency mission to douse.

Trump suggested Wednesday that a Kurdish group was a greater terror threat than Islamic State militants. He also welcomed the efforts of Russia and the Assad government to fill the void left by the U.S. withdrawal.

