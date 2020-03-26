US could get stake in airlines in exchange for virus grants

The Trump administration is raising the possibility of the U.S. government getting ownership stakes in U.S. airlines in exchange for billions in direct grants to help the carriers survive a downturn cause. That's according to people familiar with the matter on Thursday.

Congress is considering a $2 trillion economic-rescue package that includes grants to help airlines pay workers during the sharp downturn in travel caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The package includes $50 billion for passenger airlines, $8 billion for cargo airlines, and $10 billion for airports.

Boeing isn't mentioned in the bill, but lawmakers say Boeing it would get relief too.

