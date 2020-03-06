U.S. adds thousands of jobs in February

The Federal Government says the U.S. economy added 173,000 jobs in February. That's far more than economists had predicted.

Leading the gains were new jobs in health care and social assistance, food services, and government.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell back to the historic low of 3.5%.

President Donald Trump says he's pleased with the economic growth.

"Well, job numbers just came out of there credible. The job numbers were tremendous, and we picked up close to 80,000 new jobs from last report, and if you add that up, it's over 350,000 jobs. Job numbers just came out a little while ago and they were shocking to the people that were analyzing them."

The jobs survey was taken in the middle of February before coronavirus concerns shook corporate America.

Many expect the March report will reflect damage to business activity because of the virus.

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.